BJP MP Yogi Adityanath raises Hindu exodus issue, asks people to remember Muzaffarnagar riots, Bulandhshahr rapes when they vote

Bulandshahr: Firebrand BJP MP Yogi Adityanath has courted a major controversy.

Addressing a poll rally in Bulandshahr, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged voters to remember the rapes and the riots when they go out to vote on February 11 in the first phase of elections in UP, according to a report in TOI.

"There are more than 25 towns in UP where exodus of Hindus has taken place. Once we are in power we will deal with this menace strictly," Yogi Adityanath has assured voters.

Lashing out at the ruling Samajwadi Party, the BJP MP said, "Who is safe in UP? Riots occur in Muzaffarnagar, gangrape happens in Bulandshahr."

"Akhilesh government not only perpetrates riots but also give protection to the rioters, rapists and criminals," he alleged.

This was Adityanath's first major rally in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.