BJP National Executive: PM Narendra Modi felicitated for historic demonetisation decision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the Parliamentary Board members for the historic demonetisation decision.

The two-day National Executive meet began at the NDMC Convention Centre today.

Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, officially inaugurated the meet today that was also attended by office-bearers and state unit presidents of the party.

With the mood in the saffron camp optimistic following the prime minister's huge rally in Lucknow recently and what it believes to be a positive public response to the currency ban, the party is expected to project the opposition's criticism of the exercise as an attempt to protect the corrupt.

Two resolutions, one political and the other economic, are likely to be passed at the meet.

The army's surgical strikes last year to target terror launchpads across the border could also find a mention at the meeting.

BJP's central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious 'Makar Sankranti' which falls on January 14.