BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; final decision on Presidential nominee likely

New Delhi: The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Monday to take a decision on its presidential nominee.

The meet comes after a three-member party committee, comprising of Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley last week met with allies and opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

The BJP on Sunday stepped up its efforts to gather support for its unnamed Presidential nominee, with its top leaders talking to allies Shiv Sena and LJP as well as the Trinamool Congress and BJD, even as it disclosed that the NDA candidate will file the nomination before June 24 after the opposition is conveyed its choice.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday maintained his party's aggressive stance on the issue of the Presidential polls at the much awaited meeting with BJP president Amit Shah.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party chief did not disclose the names of any candidate for the post of President, he sought Thackeray's support for the NDA nominee who would be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Thackeray reiterated his pet names for the top post - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and agro-scientist MS Swaminathan. The BJP has remained non-committal to the names though it has said it is open to discussions.

Bharatiya Janata Party and allied MPs are being called to New Delhi by Tuesday to sign the nomination papers. Each nomination paper has to be signed by at 50 proposers and an equal number of seconders who can also be MLAs.

The National Democratic Alliance's attempt is to file at least three-four sets of nominations of its candidate so that all allies can get to sign.