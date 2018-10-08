हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

BJP plotting to keep Biharis unemployed: Tejashwi on migrants fleeing Gujarat

Tejashwi Yadav has also questioned what Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has done to protect Biharis across the country.

BJP plotting to keep Biharis unemployed: Tejashwi on migrants fleeing Gujarat
File photo

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav on Monday pulled out a double-edged political sword with which he attacked BJP and the Nitish Kumar government on the issue of attacks on Bihari migrants in Gujarat.

Thousands of workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have allegedly been threatened to leave Gujarat after a migrant was accused of raping a 14-month-old. While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani appealed people to maintain calm, RJD leader Tejashwi trained his guns on the BJP leadership. "It is a big conspiracy being plotted by BJP to keep people from Bihar unemployed. A few days back, Gujarat CM gave a statement that 80% of jobs in factories will be reserved for people of Gujarat," he told news agency ANI. He further questioned the measures being put into place to ensure the safety and security of Bihari migrants in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

A part of the ire, however, was also reserved by Tejaswhi for the Bihar CM - his staunch political foe. "People from Bihar who are living in different states across the country are being attacked. What has Bihar CM done to stop it?" he asked. "Whether it’s Gujarat or Bihar, we as Indians can go anywhere in country to earn livelihood."

Even as Tejashwi questions what is being done to ensure safety of fellow Biharis, the Gujarat government has said that strict action is being taken against miscreants issuing threats. "In the last 4-5 days, there have been attacks on people from UP and Bihar in Gujarat. We have taken action against people involved in these attacks,'' Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said. ''Police are interrogating the people who have been arrested for these attacks. Police are taking action wherever needed. We have registered three cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media."

 

Tejashwi YadavRJDBJPNitish KumarSabarkantha rape caseVijay Rupani

