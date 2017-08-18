close
BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh

The visit is part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:29
BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Bhopal: BJP President Amit Shah arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport.

Senior BJP leaders, Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prabhat Jha, and state party President Nandkumar Singh Chauhan were among others who welcomed Shah at the airport.

Shah will attend a series of meetings with local party leaders including state unit office-bearers, central office- bearers, core group members, state spokespersons, MPs, MLAs, district Presidents, among others, during his hectic three-day visit, Chauhan said.

The visit is part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

He will also pay tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Raja Bhoj in Bhopal, the BJP earlier said in a statement.

Shah will also address intellectuals and meritorious students, besides releasing a book written by Kailash Narayan Sarang.

The Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh next year. 

TAGS

BJPAmit ShahBhopalVisitChief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhanAssembly poll

