BJP to adopt 'coalition dharma' in Goa, dismisses Nilesh Cabral's statement on Manohar Parrikar

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that it was open to the idea of 'coalition dharma' in the background of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.  

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that it was open to the idea of 'coalition dharma' in the background of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.  

BJP, in a press release, also dismissed Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral statement that "GFP leader Vijay Sardesai's views on new CM is out of personal interest".

The statement said, "Bhartiya Janata Party has dismissed as misleading news item attributed to Power Minister Nilesh Cabral in a section of media stating GFP leader Vijay Sardesai views on new CM is out of personal interest".

BJP president Amit Shah had earlier summoned coalition partners Sudhin Dhavilkar and Vijay Sardesai to Delhi for "consultation regarding the present political situation".

BJP is looking for future strategies for the smooth functioning of government in Goa, the statement added. 

"Bhartiya Janata Party is fully committed to 'coalition dharma' and mutual trust and respect to the constituent parties therein," read a section of the press release.

Earlier on Friday, Cabral ruled out any alternative to ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Cabral also stated that Vijai Sardesai's discussion with Shah about finding alternatives to Parrikar was only borne out of "personal interest".

However, Sardesai had said that during his meeting with Shah alternatives leadership was discussed as Parrikar has been ailing for more than eight months now.

"BJP leadership is seriously looking at the leadership issues and I have explained to him (Shah) the aspirations of the Goan people... There are some names that are being discussed," Sardesai had said.

Cabral said it was wrong to suggest that Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi, was not active vis a vis his duties as a Chief Minister.

