BJP to lose MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to Congress in next assembly polls: Survey

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah led Bharatiya Janata Party would face defeat in three major states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – where it is currently in power, in the next assembly elections, according to the latest survey.

The survey conducted by CVOTER and ABP News claimed that the ruling BJP will be comfortably defeated by Congress by big margins, which has been trying to hard to make a comeback.

The survey, however, indicated that the Narendra Modi factor would play a big role in reviving the fortunes of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, the Congress is expected to win around 117 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 out of 90 in Chhattisgarh and 130 out of 200 in Rajasthan.

This means that the Congress party would gain a clear majority in all the three states in the next assembly elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to win only 106, 33 and 57 seats in the three states respectively, the survey predicted.

Winning the three states would be a major boost for Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which has been reduced to power in just four states, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as polls in these states are being seen as a semi-final ahead of the grand finale next year.

If the predictions of the survey come true then it would give Congress enough bargaining power to negotiate for seats for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with its alliance partners.

Based on the feedback provide by nearly 28,000, the survey indicated that the voters are most likely to favour the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi still remains first choice and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was a distant second for the top post.

BJP, which had secured higher vote shares in all three states, is likely to win most of the total 65 Lok Sabha seats among them.

Rajasthan

The survey predicted that Congress would win nearly 130 in the 200-seat assembly by securing 51 percent votes as against the BJP’s 37 percent. This would be in sharp contrast from 2013 when BJP had got 163 seats.

According to the survey, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is favoured by 41 percent people for the chief minister's post against Sachin Pilot who is favoured by 18 percent people.

Madhya Pradesh

In Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP, the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BJP would help Congress win nearly 42 percent votes here. The ruling BJP is likely to win just 40 percent votes. Making huge gains, Congress is expected to win around 117 seats in the 230-seat Assembly here.

Chhattisgarh

The survey predicted a close contest between the Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh in the next assembly elections. The Congress party is expected to win around 40 percent votes against BJP which is predicted to 39 percent of the total votes polled.

In view of its good showing, the Congress is predicted to win 54 seats in the 90-seat Assembly.