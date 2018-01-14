BJP treating migrant workers like second class citizens: Rahul Gandhi on passport changes

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing the colour of passport, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the government of displaying a 'discriminatory mindset'.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief tweeted, “Treating India's migrant workers like second class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP’s discriminatory mindset.”

On Friday, the government decided to change the passport colour from blue to orange for people with Emigration Check Required (ECR) status.

Passports are currently issued in three colours – government officers are issued white passport, diplomats issued red passports and all others are blue.

The new passports will be designed by the Indian Security Press (ISP), Nasik, said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also decided to discontinue the last page of the passport, giving rise to speculations that it may no longer serve as valid address proof.

The last page of the passport contains information about parents, address, Emigration Check Required (ECR) and old passport details.

However, till the new passport booklets are designed, manufactured and made available to the Ministry by ISP, the passports, and other travel documents would continue to be printed with the last page.

"The existing passports would continue to remain valid till the date of expiry printed in the passport booklet," the spokesperson said.