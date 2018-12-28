BJP's mission West Bengal: 20-member team of IT, poll experts to prepare ground report

By KT Alfie

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already launched preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. As a part of its preparatory programme, the party paying special attention to the state of West Bengal and has planned to send a delegation of 20 members to the state to kickstart the same. BJP chief Amit Shah has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav to lead the delegation.

The 20-member delegation of the BJP, which is slated to reach Kolkata on Saturday, comprises media cell and IT cell experts. Sources told Zee News that top students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur, Hyderabad, Powai and Chennai have also been included in the team. The IIT students are believed to be IT and call centre experts.

According to the sources, Bhupender Yadav has the responsibility to compile a detailed report on 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Amit Shah wants a comprehensive report on how many seats the BJP could win in West Bengal. He also seeks information about the seats where the BJP unit is in a strong position and where the party is relatively weaker.

This comes just days after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court denied permission to the BJP for a rath yatra, scheduled to be spearheaded by Amit Shah. While a single bench of the High Court had given a go-ahead for the yatra, the division bench overturned the decision.

Following this, the BJP moved the Supreme Court to seek permission for the rath yatra, for which the Trinamool Congress government in the state had refused permission.

The Supreme Court, however, refused urgent hearing on the appeal by BJP, with the top court registrar refusing to accord urgent hearing before the vacation bench.

The lawyer associated with the plea had said that they had been informed by the apex court registry that the matter would be listed in the normal course.