BJP's Paresh Rawal targets Arundhati Roy again, says "she supports every wrong in Valley"

New Delhi: After dragging himself into a controversy with his tweet on Arundhati Roy, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MP and actor Paresh Rawal on Friday continued to target the female journalist and refused to take down his post on her.

Speaking to media, the actor said that his tweet was misinterpreted and that a section of society tried to give it a 'political' colour.

"Arundhati Roy is known to have supported every wrong in the Valley and hence if she sits on a Army jeep, no Jammu and Kashmir stone-pelter would hit her. Thus there would be no violence in Valley is she is made to sit on an Army vehicle,"he said.

The veteran actor further added that Arunadhati, who has been speaking against the Indian Army should know under what condition the Army personnel battle it with enemies on the border.

Rawal also took a dig at JNU student Shehla Rashid and Congress leader Digvijaya Yadav and accused both of them of giving hate speech.

Watch the complete video in which Rawal has stuck to his stand on Arundhati Roy and rejecting to delete the 'controversial' remark on the female activist.