BJP's Rajya Sabha win immoral, SP-BSP alliance intact: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Despite the Bahujan Samaj Party suffering a loss in the Rajya Sabha polls where it failed to get its lone candidate to the Upper House, the party seems to be in no mood to break its alliance with the Samajwadi Party. A day after the loss, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday said the result will not have an impact on the ties with the SP.

"I would like to tell BJP and company that their malpractices will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP. Yesterday's results have not affected the SP-BSP tie up in any way, not even by an inch," Mayawati said on Saturday.



She also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for indulging in malpractices to defeat the BSP so that the alliance with the SP ends. "BJP did not deter from indulging in malpractices. They exerted all their force to ensure that the BSP candidate does not win at any cost. The entire system was deployed to ensure that the newly formed ties between BSP and SP loosens," she said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, she claimed that it was due to fear that some people cross-voted in the polls. "We believe Narendra Modi and Amit Shah used the system to make their candidates win. An environment of fear was created due to which there was also some cross-voting done," she said.

Speaking about her deal with the SP, she said that the BSP had joined hands with the Akhilesh Yadav led party so that the elections do not lose their significance. "A plan had been made that we come together so that the BJP candidate couldn't win the election. It was also tried to make an effort to ensure that this election does not become a blot on the face of democracy," Mayawati added.

BSP national general secretary Satish Misra also echoed Mayawati's comments and said that they got the SP votes but it was the "misuse" of power by the BJP which led to the defeat of BSP candidate.

Meanwhile, sending a signal of solidarity to the BSP, the SP on Saturday cancelled the victory celebration for its nominee Jaya Bachchan to be held in Lucknow. Senior leaders including Akhilesh Yadav and others were scheduled to attend the programme.

The BSP and the SP had worked an arrangement that the former would back the latter in bypolls and in return support the BSP candidate for Rajya Sabha polls. While the SP won the two Lok Sabha by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the BSP lost out in a cliffhanger on Friday. However, Misra claimed that the votes of the SP, BSP and Congress remained intact in the election. "BSP candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar got all the votes as well as one vote extra," Misra said.