'Blood will soil patrol car' - UP cops refuse to help, leave accident victims to die

Saharanpur: In a shocking incident, two teenage boys, victims of a road accident, were left to die on the road in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after three policemen allegedly refused to ferry them to a hospital in their car.

As per media reports, the police personnel allegedly refused to take them to a hospital because their blood would spoil the patrol vehicle.

The three police personnel were later suspended. "It came to our notice that PRB 970 reached on the spot (of the accident) and refused to take the youth to the hospital. The concerned policemen were suspended immediately," Prabal Pratap Singh, additional SP City Saharanpur said, as per ANI.

यह घटना हृदयविदारक है और पुलिसकर्मियों का कृत्य अत्यंत निंदनीय है । वह तत्काल निलंबित किये गये हैं और उनके विरुद्ध कठोर अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जायेगी।#UPPolice जनसामान्य की सेवा में प्रतिदिन संलग्न रहती है और यह घटना हमारी कार्यसंस्कृति का वास्तविक प्रतिबिम्ब नही है pic.twitter.com/QcmG6X9DVM — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 20, 2018

Arpit Khurana and Sunny, both 17 years, of Setia Vihar locality, were returning home when their motorcycle hit an electricity pole in Beri Bagh. They fell into a deep drain and were pulled out by the residents.

The teenagers sustained grievous head injuries in the accident. A UP 100 patrol vehicle reached the spot on getting information but the policemen on duty refused to take them to the hospital, saying their blood would spoil the vehicle, media reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying.

The teenagers were then taken to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw by the residents. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

In a video that has gone viral, a young man is seen pleading with the police to help his friends. As he was pleading he begged a man standing nearby to check the pulse of his heavily bleeding friend and was replied with "he is dead."

"Bhaiya iski body thandi ho rhi hai. Kuch to karo. (His body is getting cold, please do something.)," pleaded the friend.

However, the police officials examining the scene are not seen taking any action in the video. The video further shows a car or two stopping but then after a brief conversation, moving away from the scene.

Meanwhile, father of one of the two youth said, "Had my child received first aid on time, he could have been saved. Even the doctors say that. I want a case to be made on the concerned cops. It is murder in a way."

(With Agency inputs)