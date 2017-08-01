close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Blue Whale challenge creator was bipolar, wanted to cleanse society

 A day after Mumbai teen Manpreet Sahans committed suicide reportedly after taking the deadly 50-day 'Blue Whale challenge', an old interview of  22-year-old Russian creator Philipp Budeikin is doing rounds. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:38
Blue Whale challenge creator was bipolar, wanted to cleanse society

New Delhi:  A day after Mumbai teen Manpreet Sahans committed suicide reportedly after taking the deadly 50-day 'Blue Whale challenge', an old interview of  22-year-old Russian creator Philipp Budeikin is doing rounds. 

Earlier in May, while talking to Saint Petersburg News, Budeikin had confessed to his crime.

Referring the victims or participants as biological waste, Budeikin had said, "There are people - and there is a biological waste. Those who do not represent any value for society. Who cause or will cause only harm to society. I was cleaning our society of such people."

However, he refuted the reports which claimed that he and his game were directly responsible for deaths of 130 people saying he had only influenced 17 deaths. 

During the interview, the creator had also admitted that he is bipolar. Budeikin was arrested in November 2016 in Russia.  A couple of months ago, Russian police arrested another person identified as Ilya Sidorov, who lives in Moscow and is believed to be the administrator of the horryfying game. 

First Indian case of Blue Whale challenge

14-year-old Manpreet suicide could be first Indian case of Blue Whale suicide challenge, says report. The teenager allegedly killed himself by jumping off the terrace of his seven-floor Andheri building on Saturday. 

The boy's neighbour, who witnessed the entire episode, narrated the whole incident saying, "The 14-year-old boy went to his building’s terrace at around 5 PM. He was walking on the parapet (a low protective wall along the edge of a roof) and capturing the whole video with the secondary camera of his mobile phone. He then jumped off suddenly and killed himself."

What is Blue Whale game? 

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming. If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries.

TAGS

Blue Whale challenge Blue whale suicide gamePhilipp BudeikinMumbaiManpreet SahansRussia

From Zee News

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected 18th PM of Pakistan, say reports
WorldAsia

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected 18th PM of Pakistan, say repor...

Asia

Pakistan extends house arrest of alleged 2008 Mumbai attack...

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp
Technology

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp

AfricaWorld

‘South Africa has highest HIV prevalence rate’

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warmer this century
Environment

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warme...

India

BJP takes serious note of MPs absence, warns against recurr...

Maharashtra

Bombay HC to decide Maharashtra plea on 'dahi handi...

Lalu Yadav slams Nitish for dumping &#039;Grand Alliance&#039;, calls him power-hungry &#039;palturam&#039;
Bihar

Lalu Yadav slams Nitish for dumping 'Grand Alliance...

WorldAsia

60 civilians killed in US airstrikes in Syria

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Access to green spaces is your right to the city

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet