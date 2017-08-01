Blue Whale challenge creator was bipolar, wanted to cleanse society

New Delhi: A day after Mumbai teen Manpreet Sahans committed suicide reportedly after taking the deadly 50-day 'Blue Whale challenge', an old interview of 22-year-old Russian creator Philipp Budeikin is doing rounds.

Earlier in May, while talking to Saint Petersburg News, Budeikin had confessed to his crime.

Referring the victims or participants as biological waste, Budeikin had said, "There are people - and there is a biological waste. Those who do not represent any value for society. Who cause or will cause only harm to society. I was cleaning our society of such people."

However, he refuted the reports which claimed that he and his game were directly responsible for deaths of 130 people saying he had only influenced 17 deaths.

During the interview, the creator had also admitted that he is bipolar. Budeikin was arrested in November 2016 in Russia. A couple of months ago, Russian police arrested another person identified as Ilya Sidorov, who lives in Moscow and is believed to be the administrator of the horryfying game.

First Indian case of Blue Whale challenge

14-year-old Manpreet suicide could be first Indian case of Blue Whale suicide challenge, says report. The teenager allegedly killed himself by jumping off the terrace of his seven-floor Andheri building on Saturday.

The boy's neighbour, who witnessed the entire episode, narrated the whole incident saying, "The 14-year-old boy went to his building’s terrace at around 5 PM. He was walking on the parapet (a low protective wall along the edge of a roof) and capturing the whole video with the secondary camera of his mobile phone. He then jumped off suddenly and killed himself."

What is Blue Whale game?

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming. If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries.