Blue Whale challenge: Is 14-year-old Mumbai teen India's first suicide game victim? All you need to know

Mumbai: In yet another horrific incident, a 14-year-old teenager allegedly killed himself by jumping off the terrace of his seven-floor Andheri building on Saturday.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Manpreet Singh is said to be addicted to an online video game known as 'Blue Whale', wherein a group of administrators gives a participant a task for a period of 50 days to complete daily. After reaching the final level, the participants were asked to commit suicide to win the game.

The neighbour, who witnessed the whole incident narrated the whole incident saying, "The 14-year-old boy went to his building’s terrace at around 5 PM. He was walking on the parapet (a low protective wall along the edge of a roof) and capturing the whole video with the secondary camera of his mobile phone. He then jumped off suddenly and killed himself."

Talking to leading daily Hindustan Times, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) ND Reddy said the statement of eyewitness has been recorded and an ADR (Accidental Death Report) has also been filed. They are also investigating the matter to ascertain the reason of the teenager's death.

What is Blue Whale game?

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming.

If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries. However, this suicide in Mumbai's Andheri would likely be the first such case in India.