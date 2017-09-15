close
SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking ban on Blue Whale game

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete over a period of 50 days and the final task leads him or her to commit suicide.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 18:16
Blue Whale Challenge: SC issues notice to Centre, seeks complete ban on suicide game

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea seeking a complete ban on the deadly suicide game, Blue Whale Challenge, that has been blamed for a number of deaths of teenagers across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud call on the Centre's response and asked the advocate, CR Jaya Sukin, to serve a copy of his petition on Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The challenge starts by asking participants via social media to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body. It is followed by other tasks such as watching horror movies alone or waking up at unearthly hours.

The tasks also involve self-harm, while the final challenge is to commit suicide.

The player is also asked to share photos after finishing each challenge.

The game has so far claimed lives of at least 250 people worldwide.

Blue Whale Challenge Supreme Court Blue whale game suicide game Dipak Misra

