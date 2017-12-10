Bollywood actor's molestation case: Accused arrested by Mumbai Police

NEW DELHI: The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained the man, who reportedly harassed a Bollywood actor mid-air on a Vistara flight.

As per a report, the accused is likely to be produced in a court on Monday.

The incident came to light when the young actress took to her Instagram to share her ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight. She alleged one of her co-passengers of molesting her and touching her inappropriately.

She tried to record what the man was doing but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man`s activities on the flight to some extent.

Here is how she narrated the entire incident:

"So I was on a flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable."

"Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my armrest while he's fully phelaoed his body on his seat".

"I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better but because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it."

"It was all chill till I felt somebody brushing against my back while I was half asleep."

"I ignored it the first time. Blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke me up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck."

"Slow claps for Vistara's crew guy! Wonderful!"

In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight. Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video.

When questioned the airline about the incident, they said, "We have seen the reports regarding her experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and will support her in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."