हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bomb scare

Bomb scare in Air India flight; operations at Jodhpur airport suspended

All flight operations have been suspended at Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan after a bomb scare in an Air India flight.

Bomb scare in Air India flight; operations at Jodhpur airport suspended
Representational image

All flight operations have been suspended at Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan after a bomb scare in an Air India flight. The Air India flight, which was scheduled from fly from Jodhpur to Delhi, is being searched by security personnel.

The Jodhpur airport is located adjacent to the Jodhpur air base of the Indian Air Force. The airlines serving Jodhpur airport currently are Air India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
bomb scareJodhpurJodhpur AirportRajasthanAir India bomb scareAir India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close