Book on life of PM Narendra Modi launched in Washington

Washington: A coffee table book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was globally launched here and presented to several American lawmakers.

"The Making of a Legend" has images and text depicting Modi's journey, his struggles and initiatives since assuming the office in 2014.

The book has been written by Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of NGO Sulabh International.

Copies of the book were presented to Congressmen H Morgan Griffith, Thomas A Garrett, Barbara Comstock, Ted Yoho and Ami Bera.

The lawmakers lauded the efforts of the prime minister, a media release said yesterday.

Describing Modi as a "true grassroots leader", Pathak said India is all set to ensure 100 per cent sanitation coverage by 2019.

The event -? the first in a series -- was organised by Chairman of the Fairfax County's Republican Committee Matt Ames, Member of the Trump campaign's Asian American Advisory committee Punit

Ahluwalia and Adapa Prasad of Overseas Friends of the BJP in the US.

Pathak termed Modi as "an able and true mentor" for social welfare and development of India.

The book was launched in India in July.