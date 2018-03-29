BR Ambedkar gets a new name in Uttar Pradesh as Yogi government adds 'Ramji'

In an unprecedented move, Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to change the name of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in all official correspondence. According to reports, Ambedkar will now be referred to as Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar.

Acting on the recommendations of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, the government has decided to introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Ambedkar. Henceforth, all official correspondence of the Uttar Pradesh government will refer to Ambedkar with the new name.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue, the Samajwadi Party accused the state government of politicising the Dalit icon. SP leader Deepak Mishra said that the move by the BJP government is aimed at changing the perception of the party being anti-Ambedkar.

He said that the BJP does not respect Ambedkar or his ideology but was indulging in such acts to target specific votebank.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), however, rubbished the allegations. RSS thinker Rakesh Sinha claimed that the UP government has merely decided to use the real name of the father of the Indian Constitution, saying there was no politics involved in the move.

Meanwhile, reports said that the UP government had passed an order to all departments in this regard, and had even asked the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench to make the change in all documents and records.

The move was reportedly started by Governor Ram Naik in December 2017. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath in this regard, reported The Times of India.

Ramji was the name of Dr Ambedkar’s father.