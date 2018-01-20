BSF constable, Army jawan killed in cross-border firing, MEA summons Pakistan envoy

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, an Indian Army soldier were on Friday died in a ceasefire violation at the border amid reports of heavy shelling and firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the cross-border firing, the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah was summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He was conveyed government's grave concerns at the continued ceasefire violations and deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces.

The violations of ceasefire by Pakistan Rangers also left two civilians dead and three others injured.

Reports suggest that the indiscriminate firing and shelling claimed lives of one Pakistani civilian while nine others were injured.

"The shelling and firing started at 6.40 a.m. and continued intermittently for over four hours. Indian positions effectively and strongly retaliated the Pakistani fire," a police source told IANS.

The BSF jawan, who succumbed to his injuries, was identified as Head Constable Jagpal Singh. All schools in areas close to the International Border were closed down.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar "strongly condemned" the continued violations by Pakistan, and said it has caused loss of lives and property.

"We, of course, retaliate in such cases and we also take up the matter at the appropriate level with the Pakistani side," he said.

In Islamabad, Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office to condemn the "unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the International Border in Sialkot Sector".

On January 12, India Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that India will scale up "action" if Islamabad continues supporting terror and infiltration of militants.

(With inputs from agencies)