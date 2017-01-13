BSF jawan's claim about bad quality of food incorrect, no irregularity in ration supplies, MHA tells PMO
New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday submitted its report to the Prime Minister's Office suggesting that it found no substance in the complaint made by a BSF jawan that poor quality rations were given to security personnel posted along the border.
The MHA, in its crucial report, also asserted that "there was no widespread discontent" in constabulary over food.
In the report, the Home Ministry conveyed to the PMO that there was no shortage of rations at any post in paramilitary forces and quality check is being conducted regularly.
A video by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav complaining about the quality of food had gone viral, triggerred a flurry of reactions with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on the incident.
The PMO has been told that "there is no widespread discontent in constabulary over food in any paramilitary force", official sources said.
The PMO has been told that BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations at any post and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.
The border guarding force also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.
The PMO has been conveyed that the Home Ministry has directed the paramilitary forces to take all complaints of jawans seriously and corrective steps should be taken to improve their working conditions and food, the sources said.
Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle in the video, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.
He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good.
With PTI inputs
