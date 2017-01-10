BSF soldier shares plight on video, shows burnt chapatis; alleges officers selling supplies meant for jawans - Watch

Srinagar: A Border Security Force jawan has levelled serious charges against the BSF officials on Facebook.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF jawan of 29th battalion, has uploaded videos on Facebook to highlight the degraded food being provided to the jawans.

Yadav, who is these days posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of Facebook posts, has said that the government has been doing enough to provide the security forces with essential items, but it is the BSF officials who are indulged in wrong doings.

In the videos, Yadav is seen accusing the high-ranking officers of selling the items being provided by the government to fill their pockets.

The BSF jawan, in an appeal to the nation, says, "How can a person like him stand in duty for 10-11 hours in harsh conditions after having a pathetic meal"

The video posted by him show that for breakfast, "only 'paranthas' and a cup of tea is provided, with not a single piece of pickle or butter."

"Dal, which is given during lunch, has only salt and turmeric (in the name of spices), with no jeera, onion, garlic or tomatoes."

The BSF jawan in the video further appeals to the nation to share his video as much as possible so that the plight of jawans is heard by the government and an appropriate action is taken.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, Yadav alleged that he had complained against the sub-standard food to BSF officials, but no action was taken.

The BSF jawan wants the government to order a CBI or NIA probe into the charges levelled by him.

Meanwhile, a DIG-level officer has been asked to probe all the allegations.

The video has gone viral on the Internet.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Home Secretary to look into the matter and sought a report from the BSF.

Commenting on the Facebook post, Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, said, “Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans.”

“Welfare of our Security Forces guarding the borders & other difficult areas are absolute priority. Any anomaly will be dealt with firmly,” his another tweet said.