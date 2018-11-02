हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashish Pandey

BSP leader's son Ashish Pandey granted bail by Delhi court

Delhi's Patiala House Court Friday granted bail to Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey and and brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey, in connection to the Hyatt gun-weilding row.

BSP leader&#039;s son Ashish Pandey granted bail by Delhi court

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court Friday granted bail to Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey and and brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey, in connection to the Hyatt gun-weilding row.

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Ashish on Thursday.

Ashish was seen brandishing a gun on the premises of the Hyatt Regency in the national capital on October 14, intimidating a man and a woman. A video of the incident went viral on the social media, leading to a public outrage. Immediately after it, the accused went missing and the police launched a massive hunt.

Ashish later surrendered at Patiala House Court in Delhi. In his surrender application, he claimed to be wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to a media 

