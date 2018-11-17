Bureaucratic rejig: Appointments Committee approves appointments and transfers of 9 IAS officers

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointments and transfers of nine IAS officers.

Upma Chawdhry, the Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

ABP Pandey, the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO, has been given appointed as Secretary, Department of Revenue. He will continue to hold the additional charge of CEO, UIDAI and Chairman, Goods and Services Tax Network until further orders.

N Sivasailam, Special Secretary of Department of Telecommunications will now be the Special Secretary (Logistics) of Commerce Department.

Sumanta Chaudhuri, Managing Director of Small Farmers' Agri-Business

Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has been appointed as the Secretary in Ministry of Coal.

Chhabilendra Roul, Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Fertilizers.

Yogendra Tripathy, Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India appointed as the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

Shalini Prasad, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been appointed as the Secretary of Tariff Commission under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the Special Secretary, Department of Revenue will take over as the Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Expenditure.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Lok Sabha Secretariat Service, Additional Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat has been appointed as the Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.