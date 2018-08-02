'Busy' Aamir Khan says Imran Khan yet to invite him for oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan rubbished reports of receiving an invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan. The superstar said that he is too busy to go to Pakistan, claimed media reports.

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu are among others who have been invited by the actor-turned-politician for his swearing-in ceremony slated to be held on August 11, said reports on Wednesday.

Imran Khan's party - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) - has also asked the Foreign Office (FO) to clarify if foreign heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be invited for August 11 event, the Dawn had reported. No response from the Pakistan Foreign Office has, however, come yet.

Responding to the PTI's invite, cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said, ''It's a great honour and I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted.''

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had on Tuesday dismissed reports that the party was mulling to invite foreign leaders to attend the oath-taking ceremony of its chief Imran Khan.

''Tehreek-e-Insaf has rebuffed reports, which claimed that the party was planning to invite foreign dignitaries to the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister,'' adding that ''the decision on the same was pending'', news agency ANI had reported.

Imran Khan will take oath at the President House instead of an open venue like the D-Chowk or Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

(With inputs from agencies)