'Can I call you Appa for one last time,' MK Stalin pens heartfelt tribute for Karunanidhi

Chennai: "Can I call you Appa for one last time my leader," DMK leader MK Stalin penned an emotional letter to his departed father and party leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister for five times and leader of DMK party for 50 years, the 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age related ailments in a private hospital in Chennai.

Stalin in his letter said: "Rather than calling you as Appa, Appa, I have called you as Thalaivaray, Thalaivaray (my leader) more number of times. Can I call you as Appa once Thalaivaray."

Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not tell where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out.

"Thirty three years back, you had said your grave should have the words... the person who had worked without rest is resting here. Have you departed with the satisfaction of having worked hard for the Tamil community," Stalin added.

Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at Chennai`s Kauvery Hospital. A large number of people have gathered outside the Rajaji Hall here to pay their last respects to the DMK leader. His mortal remains were brought to Rajaji Hall early on Wednesday after it was taken to his home at Gopalapuram and at CIT Colony for relatives and leaders to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

His funeral will be held with full state honours on Wednesday. Soon after his demise, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of various states expressed their deep grief and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.