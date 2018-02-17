Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in India for week-long state visit

New Delhi: Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, arrived in the national capital on Saturday for a week-long state at the invitation of his 'friend' and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Trudeau, who is Canada's second youngest Prime Minister, arrived here along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and children, Xavier (10), Ella-Grace (9) and Hadrien (3).

Besides his family, others who have come with Trudeau include his cabinet colleagues Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Science and Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture shortly after the Canadian leader's plane landed in New Delhi.

"Strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! Namaste to the Right Honorable @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of Canada as he arrives on the state visit to India from 17-24 February 2018," Kumar had tweeted.

Before embarking on his debut India visit, Trudeau tweeted, "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries."

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the MEA said.

Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as an exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit.

Canada is also home to around 1.4 million people of Indian origin.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

The trip comes nearly three years after PM Modi visited Canada in April 2015.

The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.

During the course of his stay in India, Trudeau will also visit Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

(With Agency inputs)