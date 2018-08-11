Car catches fire in Delhi, man trapped inside dies

NEW DELHI: A man died in the early hours on Saturday after the car in which he was travelling caught fire near Ambedkar Nagar.

Delhi Fire Service received an anonymous call at around 1:50 am informing them about the fire.

The officials said that the vehicle was reduced to ashes when they reached the spot.

Ankita Chakravarti, an onlooker tweeted a video of the incident.

Saw this horrific sight yesterday near Ambedkar Nagar. Driver died inside the car @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/Cm5buXYgI9 — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) August 11, 2018

The team investigating the incident assumes that collision with another speeding vehicle might be the cause for the fire. The team added that the deceased was carrying bundles of paper with him for supply.

Further investigation is underway.

On July 18, as many as eight people from the same family were killed while one got injured after a car caught fire following a collision with a truck on Rajkot-Morbi Highway near Morbi district's Tankara town in Gujarat.

(With ANI Inputs)