Delhi

Car catches fire in Delhi, man trapped inside dies

Collision with a speeding vehicle is assumed to be the cause for the accident.

Video grab: Twitter

NEW DELHI: A man died in the early hours on Saturday after the car in which he was travelling caught fire near Ambedkar Nagar.

Delhi Fire Service received an anonymous call at around 1:50 am informing them about the fire. 

The officials said that the vehicle was reduced to ashes when they reached the spot. 

Ankita Chakravarti, an onlooker tweeted a video of the incident.

 

 

The team investigating the incident assumes that collision with another speeding vehicle might be the cause for the fire. The team added that the deceased was carrying bundles of paper with him for supply.

Further investigation is underway.

On July 18, as many as eight people from the same family were killed while one got injured after a car caught fire following a collision with a truck on Rajkot-Morbi Highway near Morbi district's Tankara town in Gujarat.

(With ANI Inputs)

