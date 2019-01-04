Minor jumps from building to escape man who allegedly bought her for Rs 2 lakh

Chandigarh: A Dalit teenager jumped from the first floor of a house in Haryana to escape from a man twice her age, who married the girl after allegedly buying her for Rs 2 lakh from her uncle and kept her in illegal confinement, police said Friday. The girl, who is from Odisha and said to be aged 15, was brought to Bhiwani by her uncle in a train two months ago on the pretext of meeting a relative. But, she was sold for Rs 2 lakh to Sandeep, 30.

The teenager said she was forcibly married off and kept in illegal confinement by the accused and his family at their house, a police officer said.

The incident came to light few days ago when she injured herself after jumping from the first floor of the Sandeep's house to escape. A neighbour who saw her informed the police, the officer said.

Sandeep and his mother have been arrested. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the officer said.

The girl's family has been informed and her father will be reaching Bhiwani shortly, he said. When asked if girl's exact age had been ascertained, he said, "As of now, we don't have any document to establish this. In case we don't get any age proof from her, a bone ossification test will be conducted to determine her age.