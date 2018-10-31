Catch Live Streaming of PM Modi unveiling Statue of Unity Gujarat's Kevadiya on Zee News

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the Statue of Unity - the world’s tallest statue - in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Wednesday. The statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) will be inaugurated on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Catch the Live Streaming of unveiling of 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat by PM Modi on Zee News

A 'Run For Unity' is also being held across the country as a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel - the country's first Home Minister.

Sardar Patel's 143rd birth anniversary Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to unveil 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat

Elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place in Kevadiya ahead of the inauguration. Apprehending protests, the Gujarat Police have detained several tribal leaders and activists in the Narmada district ahead of the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel`s statue. The police went knocking on the doors of several tribal activists and leaders in Kevadia, Rajpipla and Dediapada talukas (blocks), detaining them under IPC 68, fearing disruption of the government programmes on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while paying homage to the freedom fighter, hailed him as the "stalwart who unified India.""We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti," he tweeted.