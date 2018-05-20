Caught on camera: BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai threatens SP in Allahabad during Yogi Adityanath’s event

In a fresh case of high handedness in Uttar Pradesh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Legislative Assembly was caught on camera threatening Superintendent of Police in Allahabad. The incident occurred when the police official failed to recognise the MLA.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee threatening Superintendent of Police in Allahabad. MLA said, 'Tum laaton ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho'. SP had allegedly failed to recognise the MLA & stopped him to enter premises where a meeting was being held by CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/jrVAhlvcgr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2018

The BJP MLA, Harshvardhan Bajpai, was caught on camera saying, “Tum laato ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho (you only understand the language of violence)”.

According to a video of the event released by news agency ANI, Bajpai, who represents Allahabad North constituency in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, got angry when the senior police official reportedly failed to recognise him.

The MLA was stopped by the police official outside the gate of a premises where a meeting was being held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.