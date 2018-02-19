Caught on camera: Jeep rams into a motorcycle, family of three has a narrow escape

BANASKANTHA: A family of three had a narrow escape after a jeep rammed into a motorcycle in Banaskantha, Gujarat. A family of three, including a young kid and a woman, were on the motorcyle when it was hit by the car. The accident took place at around 4 pm in on February 18, 2018.

The video shows that the car was at an extremely high speed when it hit the bike. It is not clear from the video whether the bike rider took a sudden turn from the divider break leading to the accident. It can also be seen that the car lost control and was about to hit the divider nearby, but managed to control the direction at the last minute.

#WATCH: Family of three on a motorcycle had a narrow escape after getting hit by a speeding car in Banaskantha, Gujarat. (14.2.2018) pic.twitter.com/OWrGxPFauX — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

All the three family members were saved with minor injuries. Onlookers came to the rescue of the family and helped them get up from the ground. A man can also be seen picking up the kid and moving away from the accident site.