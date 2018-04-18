हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Caught on camera: Man thrashed, hung upside down for stealing cellphone in Bihar

Three people have, meanwhile, been arrested in connection with the incident.  

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: A man in Bihar was thrashed and hung upside down after he had allegedly stolen a mobile phone. The incident took place in Darbhanga's Hingoli village.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Wednesday, a man is seen hitting the alleged accused repeatedly while a group of people including men and women stand as mere spectators surrounding him.

The alleged accused is then hanged from a height with the help of a thick metal chain, revealed the 30-second clip.

