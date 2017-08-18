Caught on camera: Manager pulls lady staff's saree in 5-star hotel, later sacks her

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident a 33-year-old woman, a staff member of a five-star hotel, was allegedly molested by its security manager in Delhi's Aerocity.

As per the reports of ANI, the incident took place on July 29 on victim's birthday when the alleged accused Pawan Dahiya assaulted her by calling her in a hotel room.

The entire episode was captured on the CCTV. The footage shows security manager trying to undress the victim. The camera also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.

The victim, who had been working in the guest section of the hotel for two years, has also alleged that Pawan was forcing her for a physical relationship.

She reported the whole incident to the Human Resource Department, but no action has been taken against the security manager so far.

Talking to ANI, he victim said," I have been terminated from job now."

"Showed footage to my ma'am but she said only a warning letter will be given to him." the victim added.

(With inputs from ANI)