Caught on camera: Thief attacks woman, snatches her jewellery, phone in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, jewellery and mobile phone of a woman was snatched by two thieves in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area. The incident took place last Sunday, on July 29 at around 8.20 pm.

News agency ANI posted a video of the shocking act which was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

In the video, a man is seen following a woman for a few seconds in a deserted lane and then suddenly grabbed her from behind. The woman who is seen trying hard to escape eventually falls to the ground and gives up.

Soon the man is seen snatching her belongings and making a quick move towards his accomplice who was already waiting for him on a bike.

While the incident took place, a man passes by them riding a bike but turns out to be the accomplice of the attacker.

At the end of the one minute five seconds-video, the helpless woman is finally seen managing to get up and look for anyone who could help her.