CBI

CBI director Alok Verma removed because agency questioned Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that CBI director Alok Verma was removed as the agency was raising questions over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

While addressing a public rally at Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, Gandhi said, "The CBI director was removed last night because the agency was raising questions over Rafale."

At a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, dismissed as "rubbish" the allegation that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.

Gandhi said the prime minister sought votes saying he wanted to become the 'chowkidar' of the country but "the 'chowkidar' committed theft".

On a poll campaign in Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming December 7 assembly elections, Rahul also went on a 100-km road show from Jhalawar to Kota, addressing meetings on the way.

At Kota, he addressed another rally, making similar allegations.

(With PTI Inputs)

