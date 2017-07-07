close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CBI files case against Lalu Yadav, conducts searches at 12 locations

 The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasdad Yadav on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:19
CBI files case against Lalu Yadav, conducts searches at 12 locations
File pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasdad Yadav on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006.

The CBI has also lodged a case against former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, sons, then MD, IRCTC, a Private person, two Directors of Private Company, a Private Marketing Company and unknown in the same.

Searches are being conducted today at 12 Locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.

TAGS

CBILalu Prasad YadavRabri DeviIRCTCRailway MinisterTender allotment

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

India

National parties collected Rs 287.89 cr during 2016 assembl...

Life normalising in Bengal&#039;s violence-hit areas; Trinamool, BJP clash over youth&#039;s death
West Bengal

Life normalising in Bengal's violence-hit areas; Trina...

&#039;With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel&#039; - Benjamin Netanyahu gifts signed picture to PM Narendra Modi
India

'With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Is...

Donald Trump calls out Russia, cites efforts to subvert Western civilization
EuropeWorld

Donald Trump calls out Russia, cites efforts to subvert Wes...

AfricaWorld

Truck crash in Central African Republic kills at least 78

NASA&#039;s Cassini captures breathtaking close view of Saturn&#039;s little moon, Epimetheus!
Space

NASA's Cassini captures breathtaking close view of Sat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video