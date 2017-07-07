CBI files case against Lalu Yadav, conducts searches at 12 locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasdad Yadav on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006.

The CBI has also lodged a case against former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, sons, then MD, IRCTC, a Private person, two Directors of Private Company, a Private Marketing Company and unknown in the same.

Searches are being conducted today at 12 Locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.