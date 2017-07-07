CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav​: From 'conspiracy', 'politics of revenge' to 'darkest day in democracy' - here are top reactions

New Delhi: As the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered against the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, Opposition leaders hit out at the RJD chief and urged Bihar CM to break his silence.

Here are what the leaders said:

Giriraj Singh, BJP: Hitting out at Bihar CM, Singh stated that Nitish Kumar cannot remain a mute spectator. He will have to speak out and state his stand clearly. “Now, Nitish Kumar has to decide if he wants to stay with Lalu Prasad, who is already a convict in corruption case,” he added.

Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP: He also urged Nitish Kumar to break his silence and sack Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM. Earlier also, Modi had demanded sacking of Lalu Prasad's minister sons -- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap -- from Bihar government after the Income Tax Department charged six family members of the RJD chief under anti-benami assets Act in connection with its probe into alleged land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Manoj Jha, RJD: Today is darkest day in Indian democracy, we will not be cowed down by this.Will fight legally and politically.

Dr.RC Purvey, RJD Bihar chief: This is a conspiracy and politics of revenge. The alliance in Bihar is strong and we are united.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP: Aap apne aap ko bada neta maante hain iska matlab ye nahi ki aap kanoon ke oopar hain. (You think you are a big leader that does not mean you are above the law).

The Congress party however has backed Lalu and attcked ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue. "CBI, ED working as BJP govt's Dirty Tricks Department,"Congress said. Refuting Congress' allegatuions, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said that the government and the BJP have no role in CBI raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called senior officials for a meeting in Rajgir, claimed reports of ANI. However, it is not yet clear if the meeting is being called to discuss the CBI raids at Lalu Prasad’s residence.

Earlier in the day, the CBI registered a case against former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad and others for their alleged involvement in irregularities in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in 2006 at Ranchi and Puri, officials said.

In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Lalu Prasad was Railways Minister between 2004-09.

Raids were also carried out at over 12 places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.

(With inputs from agencies)