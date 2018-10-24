CBI registers case against 7 HAL officials over corruption charges

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against seven officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over corruption charges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against seven officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over corruption charges.

It is alleged that around Rs 5 crore has been paid to the contractors from January 2018 to August 2018 on forgery and misappropriation of company funds, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

