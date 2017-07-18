CBI to digitise over 4.5 crore documents: Govt

New Delhi: The CBI will digitise over 4.5 crore documents and set up a Rs 100 crore technological vertical to build in-house capacity for supporting crime investigation, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, he said the proposal for setting up of international centre of excellence in investigation is under review.

Ahir said e-governance initiatives including a Rs 48.63 crore project envisaging automation of all the current processes of the CBI are being undertaken by the agency.

It aims at removing duplicity in investigation and usher in enhanced supervision of all the processes in the CBI by use of technology, he said.

"The project also encompasses digitisation of 4.82 crore documents in the CBI. The project is expected to go live in the current financial year," the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

He said through the Rs 100 crore project the CBI intends to set up a centralised technological vertical, state of art technology centre, for supporting specialised crime investigations dealing with digital forensic analysis, forensic accounting, fraud analytics and big data analytics.

Ahir said training of the CBI officers at Indian Institute of Management and National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is being undertaken for advanced certified courses of cyber crimes investigation and cyber laws.

In response to another question, the minister said a total of 88 regular cases and seven preliminary enquiries are pending investigation for more than three years as on June 30, 2017.