CBSE 10th Result 2017: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE X Result 2017 to be declared soon; check cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare CBSE 10th Result between May 31 and June 02.

Students awaiting CBSE X Board Result shall log on to cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in to check their results.

The Board had announced Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII ) 2017 Results on May 28, 2017. Girls outshone boys in CBSE Class XII examination results by a margin of over 9 percent even while the overall pass percentage dropped by over one percent.

Once available, this is how you can check CBSE X Result 2017:

- Log on to cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No., Centre No.

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017