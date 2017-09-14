CBSE circular for safety of children in schools – From psychometric test of school staff to installing CCTVs – Details inside

New Delhi: In the wake of the butal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman at Ryan International School, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said the onus for safety and security of children in school campus shall solely lie upon the school authorities.

Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International school in Bhondsi area on Sohna Road near here on September 8.

The latest CBSE circular in regard to safety of students in schools says Board has from time to time issued instructions to implement and sensitize the schools for ensuring the safety and security of students during school time and while in transit to school and back home (please see reference quoted above).

These exhaustive provisions are required to be strictly followed by every school affiliated with CBSE to ensure complete safety of school children in school. In addition, the school authorities may immediately take following measures to enhance the security of children in Schools:

(a) Get the security /safety audit done of their premises and personnel from their respective local police station and follow the security related advice for the safety of School children. This maycompiledlied and reported online on CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in within 2 months of receipt of this circular.

(b) Install CCTV Cameras at all vulnerable areas/point in the School premises and ensure they are functional at all times.

(c) They must get the police verification and psychometric evaluation done for all the staff employed. Such verification and evaluation for non-teaching staff such as, bus drivers, conductors, peon and other support staff may be done very carefully and in a detailed manner.

(d) Ensure that supporting staff is employed only from authorised agencies and proper records are maintained.

(e) To constitute a parent-teacher-students committee to address the safety needs of the students and to take regular feedback from parents in this regard.

(f) The access to school building by outsiders should be controlled and visitors monitored.

(g) To provide training and development for staff to address their responsibilities to protect children from any form of abuse.

(h) The school shall constitute separate committees for redressal of public/staff/parents/students grievances, Internal Complaints committee on sexual harassment and committees under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act, 2012 and details of the these committees along with contact details shall be displayed prominently on School Notice Board and conspicuously on the school website for information of all stakeholders.

It is reiterated, that all schools affiliated with CBSE are hereby directed to strictly adhere to all the guidelines issued by MHRD and Board from time to time. Any violation/lapses with regard to safety and well being of children in school campus would invite appropriate action including the disaffiliation of the school as per the provisions under Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board, the circular read.