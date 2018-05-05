CBSE Class 10 Results, Class 12 Results: Changes CBSE made for 2018 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce CBSE Class 12th exam results on May 28. The results will be announced on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 5 2018 and April 4, 2018. Earlier, there were reports that results of both CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 will be delayed due to the paper leak scandal and subsequent Economics paper re-test on April 25. However, the board refuted these allegations.

This year, the CBSE amended a few bylaws for the for 2018 exams. Here are some of the changes that were made:

- Candidates with disabilities as defined in THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ACT 2016 who have obtained minimum Grade D in at least five subjects (excluding the 6th additional subject) in the Secondary School Examination or an equivalent examination conducted by any recognised Board in India at least two years appearing at the Senior School Certificate Examination on producing reasonable evidence of having deficiency to attend normal institutions for the purpose of studies.

- Candidates with disabilities as defined in THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ACT 2016 will be exempted from third language.

- Candidates with disabilities as defined in THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ACT 2016 appearing for the Secondary School Examination or Senior School Certificate Examination is permitted to use a scribe or allowed compensatory time as given below or both

- Candidates with disabilities as defined in THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ACT 2016 have the option of studying one compulsory language as against two. This language should be in consonance with the overall spirit of the Three Language Formula prescribed by the Board. Besides one language any four subjects from amongst the following groups can be offered:

Group 1

Mathematics, Science, Social Science, another language, Music, Painting, Home Science, Commerce (Elements of Business), Commerce (Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy)

Group 2

Any one of the following:

e-Publishing & e-Office, Introduction to Computer Technology, Foundation of Information Technology

Group 3

NSQF Subjects for Regular Candidates Only (except Automobile Technology):Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology. Security, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care Services.

- Use of Scribe and Appointment of scribe

(i) Scribe may be allowed in the following cases;

(a) To a Candidate with disabilities as defined in THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ACT 2016. Autistic candidate is permitted to use the services of a Scribe or an Adult Prompter.

(b) On sudden illness rendering the candidate unable to write as certified by a Medical Officer of the rank not lower than Asstt. Surgeon.

(c) In the case of an accident rendering the candidate unable to write the examination as certified by a Medical Officer of the rank not lower than Asstt. Surgeon