CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper leaked on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The accountancy question paper of Class 12 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been leaked. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed that the questions which are being shared on social media groups match CBSE Accountancy paper set 2. The Accountancy exam is being currently conducted. There is no confirmation at present if the exam will be cancelled. However, as the CBSE guidelines, if a paper is leaked, the exam is nullified and needs to be conducted again.

A meeting of top officials is being held to find out how the exam paper got leaked. As per reports, the CBSE believes that there is some insider involved in leaking the paper.

Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.

Sisodia said that he received complaints of the paper being leaked and has assured swift action in the paper leak. "Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," he tweeted.

CBSE Class 12 examination started on March 5, 2018 and the last paper is scheduled on April 13. Over 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 tests this year.

The Board had issued an alert on March 4, 2018, just a day before the class 12 examination began. The alert was sent by CBSE Controller of Examinations KK Choudhury. The full text of the alert is below:

CENTRAL BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION

CBSE/CE/2018

DATED: 04.03.2018

ALERT against Frivolous Mails / Messages /WhatsApp Texts

It has been observed that some elements are writing to some of the examination centres and asking for the copies of question paper for verification. Such elements are sending textmassages in the name of the undersigned using mail id ce.cbse2018@gmail.com.

As you are aware that the Board does not ask for any copies of the administered question paper from its examinations centres. Therefore, all the Examination Centres located in the country and abroad, are hereby intimated that suchmails are frivolous and need not be responded or attended to.They are further directed not to send copies of any question paper and maintain the sanctity of the examination. In case of any need exigency, the undersigned would directly contact the centres.

K K CHOUDHURY

CONTROLLER OF EXAMINATIONS