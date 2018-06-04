हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE NEET 2018

CBSE NEET Results 2018: Supreme Court refuses to stay release of results at cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE NEET Result 2018 on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. 

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the announcement of CBSE NEET Results 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE NEET Result 2018 on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 Result will be released on the CBSE Board's official website - cbseneet.nic.in. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their scores by visiting cbseneet.nic.in.

More than 13 lakh candidates appeared in the medical entrance examination which was conducted on May 6. The answer keys for CBSE NEET 2018 were released on May 25 and candidates can challenge answer keys until May 27.

Reports suggest that the cut-off for CBSE NEET 2018 could be dropped because the paper was difficult.

Here's how to check CBSE NEET Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE Board's official website - cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says - CBSE NEET Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

The candidates are suggested to download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.

