हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE paper leak case

CBSE paper leak case: Police arrests Principal of Mother Khazani Convent School

Delhi Police has arrested the principal of Mother Khazani Convent School, Bawana, in connection to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case on Wednesday. 

CBSE paper leak case: Police arrests Principal of Mother Khazani Convent School
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested the principal of Mother Khazani Convent School, Bawana, in connection to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case on Wednesday. 

Authorities have already arrested three persons in the case, including two teachers from Mother Khazani Convent School –  Antil and Rohit Vats. The third person is  Tauqeer, a private coaching centre tutor Tauqeer.

Detectives earlier interrogated the principal of the Bawana school several times. 

Earlier this year, reports of CBSE Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics papers being leaked came to the fore. Following the leak, the board ordered a re-examination of Class 12 CBSE Economic paper but not Class 10 Mathematics paper.

Two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the CBSE question papers. 

One of the modules was busted in Una town of Himachal Pradesh in April and six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with leaking the question papers.

The Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested.

The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer, in turn, circulated the paper among his students about an hour before the examination started, police said.

The location code in the corner of the leaked paper, the images of which was circulated on WhatsApp, helped police identify the school to which the paper had been sent.

With agency inputs

Tags:
CBSE paper leak caseMother Khazani Convent SchoolCBSE

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close