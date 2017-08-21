CCTV footage shows Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, alleges D Roopa- Watch video

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Sasikala bribery case, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgil handed over a CCTV footage to Anti-Corruption Bureau showing the AIADMK general secretary and her relative Ilavarasi entering Parappana Agrahara Central jail in civilian clothes.

Roopa submitted the footage of the central prison complex, as part of her statement on Saturday.

#WATCH CCTV footage given to ACB by then DIG(Prisons) D Roopa, alleges Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes in presence of male guards pic.twitter.com/2eUJfbEUjD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Earlier on July 10, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgil, in her four-page report, had said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail for Sasikala, where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence.

She had also claimed that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell. Roopa had also revealed that special treatment also being extended to Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper scam. "3-4 convicted prisoners have been allotted to Abdul Telgi for body massage," D Roopa had claimed.

Days after her revelation, the Karnataka government had shunted out Roopa.

An official order said Deputy Inspector General Roopa "is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders" as the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety. Roopa now took the place of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer A.S.N. Murthy, the order read. Apart from DIG Roopa, the Karnataka government had also transferred four other senior officers including Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao who was accused of taking the bribe.