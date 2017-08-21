close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CCTV footage shows Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, alleges D Roopa- Watch video

In a major breakthrough in Sasikala bribery case, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgil handed over a CCTV footage to Anti-Corruption Bureau showing the AIADMK general secretary and her relative Ilavarasi entering Parappana Agrahara Central jail in civilian clothes.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 10:50
CCTV footage shows Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, alleges D Roopa- Watch video

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Sasikala bribery case, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgil handed over a CCTV footage to Anti-Corruption Bureau showing the AIADMK general secretary and her relative Ilavarasi entering Parappana Agrahara Central jail in civilian clothes.

 Roopa submitted the footage of the central prison complex, as part of her statement on Saturday. 

Earlier on July 10,  Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgil, in her four-page report, had said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail for Sasikala, where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. 

She had also claimed that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell.  Roopa had also revealed that special treatment also being extended to Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper scam. "3-4 convicted prisoners have been allotted to Abdul Telgi for body massage," D Roopa had claimed. 

Days after her revelation, the Karnataka government had shunted out Roopa.

An official order said Deputy Inspector General Roopa "is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders" as the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety. Roopa now took the place of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer A.S.N. Murthy, the order read. Apart from DIG Roopa, the Karnataka government had also transferred four other senior officers including Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao who was accused of taking the bribe.

TAGS

D RoopaSasikalaParappana Agrahara Central JailBengaluru

From Zee News

Online auction selling rhino horns to open today; conservationists outraged
Environment

Online auction selling rhino horns to open today; conservat...

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit
India

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colone...

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikala likely to be ousted
India

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikal...

AmericasIndia

Thousands celebrate at India Day Parade in New York

Donald Trump sends &#039;thoughts and prayers&#039; to US sailors in crash
World

Donald Trump sends 'thoughts and prayers' to US s...

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat, search on
IndiaDelhi

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat,...

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days
Delhi

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a monkey&#039;s!
Environment

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a mon...

Zakia Jafri&#039;s plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce order today
Gujarat

Zakia Jafri's plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track

#DNAExclusive: Why Ranthambhore is losing its big cats