CCTV shows man firing at Gauri Lankesh; brother wants Naxal, extremist angles probed

CCTV footage of Gauri Lankesh's murder shows a man, wearing a helmet, walking up to her and firing three shots. Immediately after, Lankesh tried to run inside her house but collapsed.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 10:49
CCTV shows man firing at Gauri Lankesh; brother wants Naxal, extremist angles probed

Bangalore: CCTV footage of Gauri Lankesh's murder shows a man, wearing a helmet, walking up to her and firing three shots. Immediately after, Lankesh tried to run inside the house but collapsed.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots discovered her lying in a pool of blood.

Fifty-five-year-old Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh, on Wednesday, said that the house has four sets of CCTV cameras, with two cameras near the gate and door. 

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called her murder "an assassination of democracy” and promised an urgent and thorough investigation. 

The Centre has sought a detailed report from the state as Siddaramaiah ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Meanwhile, Indrajit Lankesh claimed that authorities should probe both the Naxal and Hindu extremist angle.

Gauri Lankesh was actively working with the Karnataka government to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, an initiative that hadn't gone down well with them, reports India Today.

Indrajit further added that Naxals were printing pamphlets, warning fellow Maoists against joining the mainstream.

Gauri Lankesh, Naxal, Hindu extremist, Gauri lankesh murder, Siddaramaiah

