Centre assures of all help to deal with protests over Padmavati

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said that it will provide all help to the authorities to maintain law and order amid ongoing protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati.

"Any request for assistance, as and when received, will receive the fullest consideration of the Ministry," MHA Spokesperson told ANI.

He further said, "The first responder in relation to ongoing and potential public order issues are the district administration and State Police under the overall guidance of the State Government."

Earlier in the day, the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members signed a letter in blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification.

The members of the unit have been asserting that the movie hurts the sentiments of the Rajputs and should not be allowed to be released. The film is slated for release on December 1.

Also, the Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, apprised the Centre that the release of 'Padmavati' will pose a law and order problem for the state.