Centre declares Eid holiday on August 23
Agency photo

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a change in the holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha, saying that central government offices located in the national capital will remain closed on August 23 in place of August 22.

"All central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on August 23 on account of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday in place of August 22," said a Department of Personnel and Training statement.

